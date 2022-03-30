My Weather Winner

My Weather Art Contest is asking kids ages 3 to 10 to draw a picture of a weather scene on NewsChannel 34’s broadcast news and on BinghamtonHomepage.com

Winners will receive a pass to the Discovery Center

Here’s how you can submit your entry:

• Email: news@nc34.com (subject: “My Weather”)

Be sure to include your name, age address, phone number and a caption describing your picture. Daily winners will receive (1) pass to the Discovery Center. One monthly winner will be awarded a pizza prize pack.

Miss the segment on TV? This page will be update with previous week’s winners on Mondays