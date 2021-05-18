My Weather in the Garden

My Weather Art Contest in the Garden is asking kids ages 3 to 10 to draw a picture of a weather scene on NewsChannel 34’s broadcast news and on BinghamtonHomepage.com

Winners will receive a $5 gift card to Wegmans.

Here’s how you can submit your entry:

• Email: news@nc34.com (subject: “My Weather”)

• Download Form: My Weather Entry Form 2019 (print and mail)

Be sure to include your name, age address, phone number and a caption describing your picture. Daily winners will receive (1) $5 gift card to Wegmans. One monthly winner will be awarded a pizza prize pack.

Click here for contest rules.