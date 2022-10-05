(WIVT/WBGH) – Major League Baseball has announced that ABC will air the first Philadelphia Phillies playoff game in 11 years on Friday, October 7.

Game one of the National League Wild Card Series between the Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals will air on NewsChannel 34 at 2 p.m.

According to MLB.com Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki, Zack Wheeler will pitch game one of the series. Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez are currently scheduled to pitch games two and three, respectively.

The best of the three-game series will be played in St. Louis with game three being played as necessary if the Phillies and Cardinals split the first two games. Game two is scheduled to air on ESPN2 at 8:37 p.m. on October 8 and, if necessary, game three will air at the same time on ESPN2 on October 9.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper celebrates after the Phillies won a baseball game against the Houston Astros to clinch a wild-card playoff spot, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Friday’s game will be the first Phillies playoff game since the 2011 National League Divisional Series where they lost to St. Louis in five games. The game marked an end of an era in Phillies baseball when first baseman Ryan Howard ended the game with a torn Achilles tendon, which eventually led to the team’s rebuilding and subsequent 11-year playoff drought.

Philadelphia clinched the third wild card spot with an 87-74 record going into the final regular season game of the season. They’re projected to finish among the top 10 in Major League Baseball in hits, home runs, stolen bases, batting average, and runs scored.

Going into the 2022 season Philadelphia acquired outfielders Kyle Schwarber (who set a team single-season home run record for an outfielder) and Nick Castellanos, as well as pitchers Brad Hand, Andrew Bellatti, and Nick Nelson. They supplemented their roster with trade deadline acquisitions Noah Syndergaard, Brandon Marsh, and David Robertson.