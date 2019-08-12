Business of the Week: Worldwide Sport Supply

VESTAL, N.Y. – Worldwide Sport Supply is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Located on Old Vestal Road, Worldwide Sport Supply is a national supplier of sporting goods.

It also does screen printing, embroidery work, and promotional products such as signs and banners.

Along with having clients across the country, it also works globally with clients in Japan and Italy.

It has been located in Vestal for the past three years but has called the Southern Tier home for its forty years in existence.

One of the owners of the family run business, TJ Ciaravino, says keeping the business based here in Greater Binghamton as it’s continued to grow was an easy decision.

“Well it’s a great place to live. A great place to start a family, I have kids in the area, my brothers has kids in the area. We really enjoy living in the area and it lends itself to great commerce in the Binghamton area,” he said.

Ciaravino says right now they have around twenty employees but that will ramp up as wrestling season approaches.

He says wrestling season is their busiest as they are the leading supplier of wrestling equipment in the nation.