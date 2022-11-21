BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Goldsmith is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The Goldsmith sells jewelry, clothing and home décor items in the Kilmer Building on Lewis Street in Binghamton.

Founded in 1978 by Gina Mowrie, Inessa Yonaty purchased the business at the beginning of 2020 and retained most of the staff.

That includes an in-house goldsmith who can make custom orders, repair and refurbish jewelry, do appraisals and engraving.

Yonaty worked for The Goldsmith for 10 years starting in high school and through college.

She says every items in the store is hand-selected.

“Price points are really important to us. Rather than having your really high-end selections, we really wanted to get the customer to walk in the door and not feel intimidated and be able to find anything that they really were looking for within their budget. So, that’s been the goal of ours in the last 2 years.”

The Goldsmith recently added a line of baby clothing to its offerings.

And Yonaty says the business closure from the pandemic helped it to launch its online e-commerce business.

Starting on Black Friday and running through next week, it’s offering a $50 gift card whenever someone spends $200 in the store.

For more information, go to thegoldsmith.com.