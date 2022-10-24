BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Social on State is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Opened 8 years ago, Social is known for offering small plates for groups of people to share multiple dishes.

It’s also added a number of regular entrees to its menu over the years with an emphasis on taking familiar items and adding a special twist.

Social on State is owned by Jay Pisculli and local developer Mark Yonaty.

Pisculli, who also serves as head chef, says Social prepares cuisine that you often can’t find outside of major metropolitan areas.

“We try to push the limits of what people can get in Binghamton. We sell 30 pounds of octopus a week. We sell a bunch of steaks and sort of unique items that you might not be able to find at other restaurants downtown.”

Pisculli says the construction that has closed State Street for most of the year has been a major challenge, especially when it comes to parking.

But he says that nevertheless, Social had its best Restaurant Week ever in September and also had strong showings for BU alumni and Parents weekends.

Pisculli says the widening of the sidewalk out front may allow for a few outdoor tables to complement those on its back deck.

For more information, search “Social On State Official” on Facebook.