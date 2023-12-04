VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – SASA Consulting is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Founded in 2016 by President William Safarik, SASA offers cyber security and IT managed services for businesses. It has clients in Greater Binghamton as well as Pennsylvania, New York City and Chicago.

Safarik says SASA provides great customer service at a fair price, keeping clients up to date with their technology and protecting them from cyber attacks.

He says the pandemic only increased the need for reliable computer systems.

“Especially since COVID happened and everyone went remote, that required a humongous uplift on businesses to need more support from IT to help them get all of their employees working remotely and still do the basic job functions they still do every single day,” said Safarik.

Safarik says SASA specializes in small to medium sized businesses with employees ranging from 20 to several hundred.

He says the company is also very committed to the community, this year providing turkeys to CHOW to feed needy families during the holidays.

More information can be found at sasaconsulting.com