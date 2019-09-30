Business of the week: Roberson Museum and Science Center

BINGHAMTON N.Y – The Roberson Museum and Science Center is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Originally opened as the Roberson Memorial Center in 1954, it was a gift from Alonzo and Margaret Roberson after Margaret’s death.

The Gilded Age mansion, which demonstrates the rise of the Parlor City in the early 1900’s, originally housed the collection of the Binghamton Museum of Fine Arts.

In the 1970’s a modern wing was added as the museum became a premier destination for art, history and science programming.

It currently has 11 exhibitions on display ranging from NatureTrek, to Era of Change 1910 to 1930, to Inspiring Thousands featuring the work of local grade school art teachers.

Events and Marketing Coordinator Natalie Shoemaker says it’s a great place to let your mind wander.

“We have tours, we have special programs for families. We just had Rocks and Fossils Day. If there’s anything that you’re passionate about, that you want to know more about, come explore,” says Shoemaker.

Roberson also has a digital planetarium.

For the month of October, it’s offering haunted history tours of the mansion.

And it’s introducing a new fundraising event called Dance of the Dead taking place on October 26th.

Then on November 13th, the annual Home for the Holidays exhibitions begins.

For more information, go to Roberson.org