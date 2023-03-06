BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Raysor Computer Repair, or RCR, is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The IT solutions company was founded by Chris Raysor and his mother Karen Roberts in their home back in 2010.

Today, it has an office on Washington Avenue in Endicott across from E-PAC.

RCR focuses on managed computer systems for business clients who typically have an annual service contract.

But the firm will also make repairs, both software and hardware, to platforms designed and installed by other companies.

RCR can also provide phone and security systems.

Raysor, who began working on computers at age 7, says he got his start doing a lot of subcontracting work and has steadily built the business through word of mouth and repeat customers.

“We focus less on the sale and more on the proper solutions. So, there’s sometimes where we may turn away a customer or point them in the right direction where we don’t make money on it but we know it’s the best solution for them at the time. We’re not focused on the money, we’re focused on the proper solution.”

RCR currently has 8 employees and is continuing to expand.

Raysor says the company has started taking clients across the border in Pennsylvania and as far away as Delaware.

He says much of their work can be done remotely.

For more information, go to rcrny.net.