BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Planning Associates of the Southern Tier is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

Founded by Stephen Snitchler in 2009, Planning Associates helps those who qualify for Medicare through age or disability sign up for the plan that works best for them.

Snitchler is licensed in New York, Pennsylvania, Florida and Texas to offer Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplemental and prescription drug coverages provided by all of the large Medicare brokerage companies in New York and P-A.

Snithcler says basic Medicare only covers 80 percent of the cost of major medical procedures so seniors without the right coverage can be left with large bills.

Owner Stephen Snitchler says, “I have to get certified every year. I’m actually in the middle of it now with all of the carriers for New York and P.A. So, all of the rule changes, all the benefit changes, they all come through and we have to be tested and qualify for all of those things. So, when you come to me, I’ve already taken on that responsibility. You just ask the right questions, we take you in the right direction and we find a program that is going to work for you.”

Snitchler works with 8 providers in New York and 5 in Pennsylvania.

He typically meets individual clients in their homes and has begun offering his services, which are paid for by the Medicare system, to human resources managers at major employers.

When open enrollment begins on October 15th,he plans to table at the Johnson City Walmart.

For more information, go to planningassociatesllc.com.