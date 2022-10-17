BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Phelps Mansion Museum is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

It was built for Binghamton businessman and one-time Mayor Sherman Phelps in 1871.

In 1905, it was sold to the Monday Afternoon Club which owned it until it officially became a museum earlier this century.

Decorated in the style of the Gilded Age, the mansion offers guided tours every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 to 4.

It also hosts a number of special events throughout the year, including chamber music concerts, First Friday exhibitions, a monthly lecture luncheon series and season-themed tours.

Jennifer Corby was recently hired as Executive Director.

She’s looking for the public’s input to broaden the offerings at the Phelps.

“We’re looking for more diversity, we’re looking for different age groups,” said Corby. “I want this house to be full of families, checking it out, eyes wide open. And older people who might have a direct connection to the history more than younger people.”

This month, the Phelps is offering its popular Death and Mourning candlelight tour focused on Victorian customs and superstitions surrounding death and dying.

They take place every Friday and Saturday at 7.

Reservations, which are filling up fast, can be made at phelpsmansion.org.