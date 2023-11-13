BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Kilmer Mansion was selected as the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

The mansion was built back in 1898 after the Kilmer family established its fortune through a line of patented medicine.

The building features hand crafted woodworking, marble fireplaces, and serves as a rich, historical landmark in Binghamton’s history.

The group, Friends of the Kilmer Mansion formed two years ago and has been pushing to get more people through the doors, to see and learn the history of the Kilmer family.

The president of the board, Lisa Blackwell says that she has been coming to the mansion for 15 years, and every time she walks in, she feels an energy that can’t be felt anywhere else.

“Whether you love art, architecture, history, music, whatever it is, there’s something here that speaks to that. And people just look around in awe and cannot believe what they’re seeing,” said Blackwell.

The mansion hosts public tours every Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Plus, the mansion is available for private events such as wedding showers, dinners, galas, baby showers and much more.

Every month, the mansion holds an open house for those who can’t stop by on a weekday, the next is scheduled for December 10.

For more information about guided tours and events, visit kilmermansion.org.