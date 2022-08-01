BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Heavy Duty Promos is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The promotional product company started 6 years ago, and has been a chamber member since 2018.

The company says it has tens of thousands of customizable products such as tech items, drinkware, awards, apparel, bags, writing instruments, and more to help companies promote their brands.

National Marketing and Sales Manager Nicole Crowley saID that when the pandemic started, the company shifted, and began providing PPE products such as masks and sanitizer to the community.

“A lot of what we do is still PPE, we have a lot of masks and hand sanitizers, and wipes, and things of that nature, but we still like to focus on the marketing aspect,” said Crowley. “Whether you’re looking for a product for a customer or an employee, we have a lot of great products that will help build an emotional connection with whoever you’re trying to reach out to.”

According to Crowley, Heavy Duty Promos puts a premium on talking with its clients to determine the best fitting product for their needs. Plus, all of the art and designs are created in-house, in the company’s own art department.

Drinkware is typically the company’s top selling item.

For more information on its variety of fully-customizable products, visit heavydutypromos.com.