BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Happy Pappi Arepas Bar is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Located on Chenango Street in Binghamton’s Northside, Happy Pappi serves authentic Venezuelan street food, namely arepas. They are made from 100 percent corn, which makes them gluten-free, and are grilled as a patty until they are crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Once cooked, they are split open, some of the interior scooped out, buttered and then filled with one of several choices of stuffings, including shredded beef, pulled pork, stewed chicken, black beans, shrimp or chorizo.

Owner Luis Carrillo says customers can choose from one of three sauces, traditional mojito or guasacaca or one that Carrillo invented, besitos de alba, which is made with mango and spicy peppers.

“Each stuffing is very much different from the next one. And each sauce is different from the next one. So, every time you try one of the stuffings, you’ll find it totally different from the one you tried before,” said Carrillo.

Carrillo has a Sullivan County dairy farm make him a special Venezuelan cheese called queso guayanese which he describes like a velvety smooth mozzarella.

Happy Pappi’s kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.