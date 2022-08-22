BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Gorick Construction is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Founded in 1945 by Mike Gorick, the business specializes in demolition and excavation.

President Al Gorick says the company does a lot of heavy highway and site preparation jobs including mass earth moving and stone quarry work.

But Gorick is best known for its demolition jobs, including some large-scale and complicated tear downs.

Gorick says their specialized equipment and reputation have them traveling all over the state for demolitions.

“I think the biggest thing that we try to bring to the table is to be the right person for the owner. So they don’t have to worry about what we do, they’re going to hire us, they know the job is going to be done right, if there’s a problem, we’re going to fix it. We’re going to take care of things and we’re going to get it done in a timely fashion, in a safe fashion and the most cost-effective way for them.”

Gorick says the workforce fluctuates seasonally but the company averages about 50 employees.

One of the newest is his daughter Kendyl who joined this summer after graduating from college. She will mark the third generation doing Whatever It Takes to get the job done.