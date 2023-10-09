PORT CRANE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Fat Cowboys Barbecue in Port Crane is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Established by husband-and-wife Garrett and Amber Wagner in 2021, Fat Cowboys has received numerous awards for its barbecue and sides. The couple began making sides and sauces out of their home before taking over the former Fireside Inn on Route 7 and transforming it into a family-friendly restaurant and bar.

Garrett says Fat Cowboys employs a blend of barbecue styles, starting with Texas barbecue and adding a New York flavor. The restaurant is particularly known for its smoked wings, ribs, brisket and burgers.

Garrett says Fat Cowboys is a place to meet old friends and make new ones.

“This is your Cheers bar. This is where everybody knows everybody here. Even if you don’t, you walk in feeling like you know everybody here. Everybody gets along, the vibe is great. It’s a family atmosphere. We do karaoke, live music, there’s always families here,” said Garrett.

Fat Cowboys also has a trailer for special events and catering that includes special exclusive menu items. And, the Wagners recently took over the old Hitching Post restaurant on Route 7 and renamed it Fat Cowboys Hitching Post. It features more of a steakhouse and Southern fried menu with fried chicken and hot sandwiches.

Fat Cowboys Barbecue opens at 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and noon on Sundays.

For more information, visit The Fat Cowboys on Facebook.