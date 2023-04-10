BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – D5 Consulting is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The company offers a variety of training programs for businesses and organizations including active shooter, workplace violence, diversity training, leadership training and drug and alcohol awareness.

D5 was founded in 2019 by the Davis family.

Master Trainer Sam Davis has an extensive law enforcement background and is currently Broome County Undersheriff.

Owner Amira Davis has had a career in sales and marketing.

Joining them are their 3 children who bring different perspectives that assist in DEI training.

Amira says they tailor each training to each specific client.

“We do something different for every single place that we work with. It’s nice. We always make sure we do a needs analysis so there’s always a pre-meeting beforehand to figure out where they are, what they’ve done, what training that they’ve had before that worked, what didn’t work and what they’re looking for moving forward.”

Davis says D5 has conducted training sessions with many local law enforcement agencies, schools, including staff and students, and a number of other employers.

For more information, go to D5ConsultingGroupLLC.com.