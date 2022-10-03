VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Core America is the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Week.

Core is a consulting firm for cleaning companies and programs around the world.

Core America works in some of the biggest facilities in the country, such as the World Trade Center, large scale universities, and airports such as LAX.

The business has employees that visit these various facilities to observe the cleaning staff’s procedures, and to determine the cleanliness of each location.

The president of Core America, Tony Maione says that the company is half a consulting firm, and half software development.

“A lot of people think that cleaning is just looking for dust and vacuuming up debris, but there’s an invisible side, a more scientific side, where you have to think about the possible viruses or bacteria on services that we touch and then make sure that your procedures are eliminating as much of that as possible.”

The company started locally in 1995, and now has spread to all 50 states and even some other continents.

Maione says that the company’s big break was in the late 90’s early 2000’s when IBM hired them to facilitate the cleaning operations at each of its locations.

Maione says the company is heavily invested in the local community, as well as in its employees.

To learn more, visit their website, coreamerica.com.