VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Brown and Brown Insurance is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

Brown and Brown insurance started in Daytona Beach Florida in 1939, and now has over 500 locations around the world and is the sixth largest insurance brokerage in the nation.

The agency has an office in Vestal, and specializes in offering employee benefits consulting, business insurance, workman’s comp, and individual personal lines.

The Senior Vice President Dave Sebastianelli says that because of the company’s large footprint, clients have access to resources across the country.

“As people are using their benefits. As they’re trying to navigate the complexities of the health care world, we’re an advocate, we are a liaison for them. We kind of bridge the gap between the customer and the insurance carrier,” said Sebastianelli.

Brown and Brown has been a member of the Binghamton Chamber since 1967.

Sebastianelli says that the Vestal location has the best staff around.

Check it out for yourself at 4104 Vestal Road in Vestal, or visit bbinsurance.com