Business of the Week: Big E Tire

BINGHAMTON, NY – Big E Tire and Auto Service is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The company was named for Erwin Kost Junior, who went by the nickname “Big E”, which was given to him by his father, Erwin Kost Senior.

The shop offers various tire brands and types that you can have placed on your car by any of the capable workers there.

They also offer new brakes, batteries, windshield wipers, and routine maintenance.

Store Manager Rob Vanderlinde says the company takes pride in having a family friendly environment.

“It’s not just about making a sale or getting the next sale. We really take a lot of pride in having a family atmosphere around here and caring for our customers and our employees,” says Manager Rob Vanderlinde.

The company is expanding its Court Street Operations, as they prepare to open up a new truck repair location on the other side of Broad Avenue.

You can set up a time to bring your car in to be looked at by logging on to BigETire.com.