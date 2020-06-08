BINGHAMTON, NY – Auchinachie Services is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Auchinachie is our area’s oldest plumbing, heating and air conditioning sales and service company.

Founded in 1906, it was owned by four generations of the Auchinachie family until last October when Bob Auchinachie sold it to Astar Heating and Air.

Auchinachie focuses on the residential and light commercial markets and also offers water treatment, drain clearing and indoor air quality systems that eliminate mold, mildew and viruses.

Senior Vice President Chris Holleran says the company’s size and professionalism make it the best in the area.

“We have the ability to service people immediately. We offer the 24 hour service 365 days a year. I have multiple crews that are on standby so if something was to break down on a Saturday afternoon, we could have it installed by Sunday morning,” he said.

Holleran says Auchinachie technicians wear uniforms, masks, gloves and shoe covers to keep their customers’ homes safe and clean.

And they sanitize all of their tools with bleach between jobs.

Astar also recently purchased the residential portion of Petcosky and Sons in March and merged it with Auchinachie, bringing the local staff up to 40 employees.

To schedule an appointment call 722-7234.