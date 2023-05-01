BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – 205 Dry is the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Business of the Week.

Located at 205 State Street in Binghamton, the restaurant and bar is inspired by a 1920’s style speakeasy.

It’s known for its Prohibition era decor, signature cocktails and elevated bar bites.

The menu includes an OG chicken sandwich, hand-crafted burgers and an elaborate charcuterie platter. And the bartenders develop a new selection of specialty cocktails each season.

Owner Alise Willerton first opened Uncorked, a paint and sip business on the second floor in 2012. In 2016, she purchased the building from Bob Connelly and got to work constructing 205 Dry.

Willerton says she has a passion for art and interior design.

“I definitely will admit that I became completely obsessed with this project. Every minute of my day I would be thinking of what I was going to make each corner look like here. It definitely took some hours of design. I designed it all and it came out just how I wanted.”

205 Dry also has a wine bar on the third floor for special events like parties and showers.

205 is open from 5 to 11 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5 to midnight on Thursdays and 5 to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

More information at 205dry.com.