Troopers searching for missing autistic man in Broome County

KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT) – New York State Police along with other agencies in Kirkwood are searching for a 20-year-old autistic man who has been missing since last night.

Dylan M. Shoemaker has autism and his family believes that he could be a danger to himself.

He was last seen leaving his residence on Pigeon Hill Road in the town of Fenton around 8:35 p.m. last night. He was wearing black camouflage pants, a red T-shirt and a black flannel.

NYSP Troopers, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies, Forest Rangers, Park Police, Broome and Tioga Search and Rescue Teams, K9 units , a drone, Port Crane Fire Department agencies and volunteers were searching the area last night and continued their search early this morning.

Mr. Shoemaker is a white male, 6-foot-3 and weighs about 230 pounds.

If you see or know where Shoemaker is, you are requested to call 911 or the State Police Kirkwood barracks at (607) 775-1241.