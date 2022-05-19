SIDNEY, NY – A street sign in Sidney has been dedicated to a young girl who lost her life to cancer.

Six year-old Trinity O’Connor passed away in March of 2022. She was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at the age of two.



A Go-Fund-Me was created in February to raise money so Trinity could check items off of her bucket list. That fundraiser ended up raising over eighteen-thousand dollars.



Now, at the corner of West Main Street and Delaware Ave, where Trinity lived, the town of Sidney has put up a sign entitled “Trinity Way.”



Family friend Mike O’Connor described Trinity as a very upbeat, and cool kid. She remained happy despite everything she endured.