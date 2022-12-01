VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Matthews Auto Group is utilizing its outreach to raise money and donations for the Toys for Tots campaign.

Matthews is asking the community to donate new, unwrapped presents, or monetary donations to make our area’s kids have a fun-filled Christmas season.

The Auto Group has teamed up with the Binghamton Police Department’s drive throughout Broome County.

The Broome County locations will be accepting donations until December 17th.

The participating locations include Matthews Chevy and G-M-C next to the waterfalls, the Matthews Import Center on Old Vestal Road behind Lowe’s, and Matthews Nissan and Planet Pre-Owned on the Vestal Parkway.

General Manager at Matthews Auto Group Jim Morse says, “Zero to ten years old. Those are the kids that are really going to be the needy, and like I said, we always have a great turnout with it and it’s incredible. We partnered up with our Ford store, we’ve got a van to deliver everything out, and like I said, partnering up with the Binghamton Police Department is just incredible.”

Matthews has also teamed up the Marine Corps League in Chenango County to collect donations through December 12th.

Chenango County residents can drop gifts off at the Matthews Ford of Norwich at 175 East Maine Street.

And in Susquehanna County, Matthews Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Great Bend Pennsylvania is collecting donations through December 5th.

Every location will have a vehicle in the showroom where you can drop-off the presents, and fill-up the car.