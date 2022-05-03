A black and white French Bulldog named Luna is suspected of being stolen from her own yard on the corner of 51 and 23 in Morris.

Luna is a registered service dog for a disabled man. She was last seen in the family’s yard with the man she provides service to.

She is believed to have been stolen because she is a trained service dog who has never left her yard before.

Additionally, when she disappeared, her family, neighbors, and the dog control office did a ten-mile radius search for her.

The image on this article is a picture of Luna.

If anyone has information, please contact the owner at (607) 258-4112.