BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) This weekend you can tour the campus and student housing of SUNY Broome.

SUNY Broome is holding their Spring Open House this weekend on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. until Noon at the SUNY Broome Ice Center. SUNY faculty and staff will be present and ready to talk to you about why SUNY Broome is the right choice for you. They will be able to discuss tuition, support services, a diverse range of academic programs, and campus activities.

During the event, you can tour the campus and student housing, get free SUNY Broome gear, Enter a raffle for $250 towards textbooks, and enjoy a free meal. Registration is required.

The schedule of events for the day is below:

9 AM: Spring Open House Begins

9 AM-Noon: You can explore over 55 degree and certificate programs, and learn about student support services, campus life, and on-campus housing.

10 AM & 10:30 AM: There will be financial aid workshops

11 AM-Noon: There will be breakout sessions with academic areas of interest

Masks are required for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals while inside the buildings at SUNY Broome. If you have COVID symptoms, SUNY says that their academic team will help you schedule a virtual visit and a tour at a later date.