A former Owego resident was convicted on two counts of Aggravated Identity Theft and one count of Misuse of a Social Security Number.

Since 1999, “John Doe” has been using the name, date of birth, and social security number of another person to receive SSI benefits.



The social security number that he had been using, belongs to a homeless, U.S. Army veteran living in North Carolina.



For the two convictions on Aggravated Identity Theft, the man faces a mandatory sentence of two years in federal prison, with a maximum term of five-years, and a fine of up to two-hundred and fifty thousand dollars.



Sentencing is scheduled for September 30th in Syracuse. His true identity has yet to be confirmed.