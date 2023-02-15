BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The next round of blighted property demolitions has begun in the City of Binghamton.

Mayor Jared Kraham’s office reports that Mayor Kraham visited one of the properties to kick off the latest wave of blighted property demolitions across the city. The first property this morning was located at 214 Conklin Ave on the Southside of the city.

Residents know blighted properties drag down entire neighborhoods, lowering nearby property values, attracting crime and diminishing quality of life. The City will continue to be aggressive in acquiring and demolishing eyesores and protecting the integrity of our neighborhoods. Mayor Jared M. Kraham

Demolition began this morning on multiple blighted properties

The locations of properties in this round of demolitions include:

214 Conklin Ave

8 Franklin St.

21 Pearne St.

18 Rutherford St.

537 State St.

63 Walnut St.

The city reports that after the demolitions, the vacant lots will be incorporated into the City’s Side Lot Program, which will make them available for purchase by neighbors, or will remain as permanent green space for flood hazard mitigation.

The City acquired the tax-forclosed properties from Broome County, preventing them from going to auction. Gorick Construction, of Binghamton, is doing the demolition work and will be paid, $207,000 by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.