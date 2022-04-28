SOUTHERN TIER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) — The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a special weather statement for most of the Southern Tier.

This was to warn of fire weather concerns across Central New York and the Southern Tier of New York throughout the day on April 28. This includes Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, and Tioga Counties.

According to the NWS, a significantly dry air mass will form across the region as humidity values only reach 25% by midday. Additionally, gusty northwest winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour will be common throughout the afternoon hours with gusts up to 35mph. The highest will be in the Catskills area.

The NWS warned that the combination of dry and windy conditions will allow for fine fuels, such as dead grass and leaf litter to completely dry out, creating risks for fires.

Fires could quickly grow and get out of control due to how dry the air will be in the afternoon hours. This will impact all of Central, and the Southern Tier of New York.

Officials reminded residents that the New York State brush burn ban remains in effect. This prohibits open burning throughout the State until May 14, 2022.