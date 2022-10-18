BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – For over 20 years, a large annual golf tournament raises funds to support four local charities, and this year’s numbers are in.

Security Mutual partnered with the late Jim Mudcat Grant to establish the All-Star Gold Tournament over 2 decades ago.

All of the proceeds go towards the Broome County Urban League, CHOW, the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, and Catholic Charities of Broome County.

This year, the tournament raised over $36,000 and split it between the four organizations.

Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club, Marybeth Smith says that these donations are going directly to the under privileged members of our community through food banks, pantries, and education.

Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, Marybeth Smith says, “We know, firsthand, what happens at these organizations. We know it, because we see that joy in their eyes, we see it in their smiles, and we feel it, with every little hug we get.”

This year’s tourney was held at The Links at Hiawatha Landing.

Another tradition of the Jim Mudcat tournament is to donate to local veterans in need. This year, the tournament presented $6,500 to the Homeless Veterans Housing Project on Pine Street.