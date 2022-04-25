BINGHAMTON, NY – A Go Fund Me fundraising page has been created to support the family of twelve-year-old Aliza Spencer.

According the Binghamton Police, Aliza was shot and killed on the night of Thursday, April 21, while walking around the neighborhood with her family.



The financial goal set for the Go-Fund-Me is 15 thousand dollars; over nine thousand, five-hundred dollars have been raised in two days.

Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 772-7080.

If you are interested in donating, you can find the Go Fund Me page here.