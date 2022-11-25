VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton held its annual Give Back Friday event at the Mirabito across the street from Target on the Vestal Parkway.

The charity was collecting toys and monetary donations to support the local branch of Toys 4 Tots.

Mirabito provided free coffee, hot-cocoa, and cookies to visitors, as well as lowering gas prices by 40 cents a gallon until the drive concluded at 2 p.m.

Santa was welcoming visitors into the gas station along with a special appearance from Rowdy the Rumble Pony.

The Chairwoman of the Children’s Charity board, Sue Bucci says that despite the rainy weather, people have been very generous.

Chairwoman of the Board of Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton Sue Bucci says, “So this year is a much better year, I think people are out more, last year it was still a little, coming out of COVID, but people are out and about, people have contacted us, what can we do to help.”

The Children’s Charity is hosting a fundraising event at the Old Union Hotel this evening from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are 20 dollars apiece and includes beer, wine, dinner, and entertainment.

You can also bring new, unwrapped toys to the event.

If you are unable to make it tonight, but would still like to contribute to the toy drive, you can find the charity’s contact information on their website at https://www.binghamtonkids.com/