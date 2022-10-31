BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The average price of gasoline in New York State has risen over 13 cents a gallon during the last week, rising to an average price of $3.75 a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York State, the $3.75 average is 19.2 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and 22.8 cents a gallon higher than a year ago. The national average for diesel has declined just over 2 cents in the last week and is currently at $5.28 a gallon.

According to the report, the cheapest station in New York State was priced at $3.25 a gallon yesterday, while the most expensive was $4.59 a gallon, which makes the spread $1.34 a gallon. While not reflected in the prices in New York, the national average of gas has fallen almost 5 cents per gallon over the last week.

The national average is down 3 cents a gallon from a month ago, however it is 34.4 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gas prices in New York and the National Average over the past 10 years

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there’s definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”