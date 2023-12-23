BIINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Greater Good Grocery is ensuring that community members in need have access to clean, healthy food options.

The grocery store is hosting another Free Produce Day on December 27. As a way to promote healthy eating, those who attend will receive one free bag of pre-packaged produce while supplies last.

The event is open to the public. Greater Good Grocery encourages everyone to invite a friend or a family member who could benefit from the event as well.

The produce giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 4 p.m. to 6.

Free Produce Day takes place on the last Wednesday of every month.

Greater Good Grocery is located at 435 State Street in Binghamton.