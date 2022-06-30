The Finger Lakes land trust announced that is has received a donation of a historic 200 year-old fieldstone home and more than 140 acres of woodlands.

In the town of Enfield, adjacent to Robert H. Treman State Park, stands a house built in the 1820’s.

The donation was made by a Tompkins Country resident, Margaret Bald, who passed away in 2020.

The Land Trust listed the home for sale along with a three-and-a-half acre lot.

Over the next year, the land trust will work with state park officials, the Cayuga Trails Club, and the Finger Lakes Trail Conference to develop a plan to conserve the land and to create a hiking path that will connect to a nearby trail.

Here is a link to the property listing: https://carolbushberg.com/4-stone-house-road/.