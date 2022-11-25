ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Police Department released an announcement today to inform the public about the demolition of the walkover that passes over McKinley Avenue.

On Monday November 28th, Phoenix Industrial Investors will begin demolition on the south walkover between North Street and Watson Boulevard.

To accommodate the project, McKinley Avenue between North Street and Watson will be closed to all vehicle and foot traffic.

The project is slated to last two weeks, but the department says it could be delayed due to weather or other circumstances.

Motorists looking to travel to the Village’s Northside should use Hayes Avenue to the East or Oak Hill Avenue to the West