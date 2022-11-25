ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The season of giving is in full swing, and a local fire department went out into the community today and used the Black Friday traffic to raise funds.

The Endicott Fire Department held its annual Fill the Boot event today at the intersection of McKinley Avenue and North Street.

Members of the fire department were standing out in intersection from 9 a.m. to noon collecting money for the Mercy House of the Southern Tier and the Retired Firefighters Cancer Fund.

A member of the department, Scott Goforth says that the event falls on Black Friday because of the amount of people out of the house, and many of them are already in the spending mindset.

Firefighter Inspector with the Endicott Fire Department Scott Goforth says, “Overwhelmingly good. Surprisingly, even though people do the majority of their shopping online now, we still get a huge crowd that comes through, everyone is really friendly and we’re very gracious and appreciative for everything the community does for us.”

Goforth says that 100% of the funding will be provided to the Mercy House and the Retired Firefighters Cancer Fund.

He also says that people have been very generous, and that he expects to have collected more money than last year’s drive.

If you didn’t make it down to the intersection but would still like to donate, you can drop it off or mail it to the station located at 224 Madison Ave in Endicott.