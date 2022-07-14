CONKLIN, NY – The Conklin Fair will celebrate its 51st anniversary this weekend. The fair begins tonight with a variety of food, festivities, and fun.

There is live music every day from names like Brothers and Friends, 5th Gear, Paul Noyd, and The Look.

Tonight, at 7 p.m. there is a tribute to Conklin’s own, Sheriff Dave Harder, who is retiring from office at the end of this year.

The fair grounds are open from 5 to 10 p.m. today and tomorrow, and on Saturday, the fair opens at noon and runs until 11 p.m.

President of the Conklin Fair Committee Frank Mower says that there are more rides this year than ever before.

President of the Conklin Fair, Frank Mower says, “That’s the greatest thing. We work all year on this, and when you can stand back on a Saturday night and see what you’ve accomplished, and see the families together, and the happiness that we bring to them, it’s all worth it.”

There is a special running on a Saturday for $25 that grants unlimited rides from 1 to 10 p.m.

Mower says that there is something for everybody at the fair. There are plenty of free activities including the children’s tent, hosted by the Community Christian Church of Conklin.

As always, there is free parking, and no entry fee.

The fair will conclude on Saturday with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

You can visit the Conklin Fair grounds at 956 Conklin Road.