Claudia Tenney has selected the projects she will submit to the House of Appropriations Committee for consideration as part of the 2023 Community Project Funding process.

Tenney’s office received more than one-hundred requests from applicants across the 22nd district and she announced the fifteen projects she plans to submit.



All of the programs fall into one of the following three categories, water infrastructure improvements, research and economic development, or health care services and public safety.



Last year, Tenney submitted ten projects for consideration and eight of them, totaling more than twelve-million dollars, were included in the final spending bill.

Listed below are the fifteen submissions:

$864,078 for Binghamton Community Policing and Crime Prevention;

$2,850,000 for City of Norwich Water Main Replacement;

$3,000,000 for City of Rome Park Drive Revitalization Project;

$2,995,000 for Cortland Rural Mental Health Facility Capital Project;

$3,000,000 for Griffiss Institute Smart-X Internet of Things (IOT) Living Lab;

$1,000,000 for Oneida Health System Behavioral Health Services;

$1,580,628 for Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District Watershed Community Resiliency;

$2,351,200 for Town of Orwell Water System Improvements;

$1,000,000 for Town of Schuyler Graham, Brown and Newport Road Water District;

$227,400 for Town of Whitestown Buy-out of Repetitive Flood Loss Properties;

$734,014 for Utica University Crime Lab;

$2,000,000 for Valley Health Services Skilled Nursing and Neurobehavioral Care Facility;

$1,507,605 for Village of Canastota South Canal, Commerce and State Street Sewar Separation;

$3,480,960 for Village of Marathon Waste Water Treatment Plant and Pump Station Rehabilitation;

$4,152,000 for Village of Oneida Castle Sanitary Sewer Collection System.



