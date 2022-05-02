JOHNSON CTY, NY – Today marks the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr today, May 2nd. Those who celebrated Ramadan fasted from dawn to dusk every day for thirty-days; meaning no food, water, or intimacy within that time.



Ramadan is a time to reflect on your own spirituality and to step into the shoes of someone who may not have “simple” resources such as food and drink.



Eid is a day to come together as a community and surround yourself with friends, family, food, and festivities.

However; despite the Eid celebration and festivities, many are already looking forward to next year.

Practicing Muslim, Mus’ab Azam says, “Everyone feels sad that Ramadan ended. Cause it’s not a hard month, it’s a month that everyone looks forward to. It’s a month that everyone can’t wait for, it’s a month that everyone prepares for. Throughout the year they wait for that month. So when you’re leaving Ramadan, when Ramadan is ending, you feel sadness inside yourself that this great holy month is ending and you can’t wait for the next one to start again next year.”

Following a morning prayer, some of the festivities include bounce houses, balloon blowing competitions, and tasty food.

The celebration today, on May 2nd, at the Islamic Organization of the Southern Tier, took over fifty-volunteers and five-days to prepare properly. Organizers estimate that there was roughly three-thousand people in attendance.