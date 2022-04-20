According to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, ten thousand pounds of dry ice and forty-three thousand bottles of water were distributed throughout our area since the storm. Garnar also says that within the next 24 hours, the county should have another fifty thousand pounds of dry ice available for distribution.



Regarding power outages, as of 3pm Wednesday the 20th, NYSEG’s website indicated that over twenty-nine thousand customers were still without power in Broome County.

Garnar says that roughly a hundred people were working on power restoration Tuesday, compared to the four hundred working Wednesday.

County Executive Jason Garnar says, “My understanding is they have crews that they brought in from other states as well working on that. But, I would not be surprised to see that some people’s power will not get restored until Friday or even the weekend.”

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson tells NewsChannel 34 that roughly a third of village addresses are still without power, although electricity was restored to the village’s main water well.

Johnson City Mayor Marty Meaney says about one thousand JC residents are still without power.

For those in need of a relief shelter, Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, in Binghamton is open until 7PM, and then the shelter will be moving to the Baldwin Gym on the SUNY Broome campus.