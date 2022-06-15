The City of Binghamton is looking to make its streets and sidewalks safer for pedestrians.

An $885,000 project is focusing on high-trafficked crosswalks across Binghamton.

The upgrades include new paint, signage, and handicap accessible curbs. For certain locations, crosswalks will become elevated, plus the addition on rapid-flashing signage.


There are twenty-one locations that will be receiving improvements.
The New York State Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration will cover $780,000 and the City will pay the difference. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall.
Here is a list of the locations that will be receiving work:

  • Bevier Street and Brownson Street intersection
  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital (two locations)
  • Clinton Street between Matis Street and Holland Avenue (three locations)
  • Riverside Drive and Chestnut Street intersection
  • West Middle School (six locations)
  • Woodrow Wilson Elementary School
  • East Middle School (three locations)
  • Vestal Avenue and Rush Avenue intersection
  • Hawley Street between Fayette Street and Stuyvesant Street (two locations)
  • Liberty Street and Pearne Street intersections