(WIVT/WBGH) – A springtime winter storm that battered much of Upstate New York and Pennsylvania has prompted multiple schools and organizations to close or open late on Tuesday.

As of 9:00 a.m. on April 19, at least a dozen schools in the region announced they would be closed or be delayed by two hours after a system of heavy and wet snow blanketed much of the Twin Tiers overnight.

Full List of Closings & Delays

By late afternoon on April 18, the National Weather Service had placed most of the Southern Tier under a Winter Weather Advisory or Warning. Tompkins, Cortland, Tioga, and Broome were all under a Winter Weather Warning as of 6:00 p.m. on Monday. The warning will stay in effect until noon on Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Binghamton also placed all of the Southern Tier in a wind advisory until later in the evening on April 19.

