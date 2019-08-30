Animal Adventure hosts low sensory night, in honor of Super Cooper

HARPURSVILLE NY -The legacy of Super Cooper lives on with a donation to some special visitors to Animal Adventure Park Thursday evening.

Animal Adventure and the nonprofit Super Cooper Saves the Day teamed up for their second Low Sensory Evening.



We swung by the park earlier in the day yesterday.



The Low Sensory Evening allows children with special needs such as autism to enjoy the park without all of the noise and crowds of an average day.



Each child Thursday night received a complimentary Super Cooper feeding cup filled with animal feed.

“This is our second year now with Super Cooper’s team stepping forward to sponsor the souvenir animal feed cups that all of the guests will be receiving this weekend, So it’s just one way for all the guests that night to have a little bit more fun courtesy of that little guy up above Super Cooper,” says Animal Adventure owner Jordan Patch.

Super Cooper Saves The Day is named for Cooper Busch, a 4 year-old with Down Syndrome from Chenango Bridge who died from leukemia in May of last year.

The organization is dedicated to performing random acts of kindness.

His mother, Tara Busch, says Cooper loved to visit Animal Adventure.



The deer were his favorite.