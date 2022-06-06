HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Animal Adventure Park has announced that they will be hosting a low sensory evening to allow individuals with sensory sensitivity to enjoy the park.

Inclusion for all! Animal Adventure Park looks forward to hosting its first Low Sensory Evening of the season, coming up this Friday, June 10.

Low Sensory Evenings are a special time for individuals with sensory sensitivities and other needs to visit and explore the park without the hustle and bustle of our crowds. This event provides access to all aspects of the park, including animal feedings, concessions, activities, and attractions.

You can enjoy the animals and facility at a pace that’s comfortable for you and your family. Though these evenings are especially appropriate for children and adults with autism and/or Sensory Processing Disorder, they are open to anyone with any type of special need and their family. The park will be open to Low Sensory Evening guests from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

No preregistration is required; group rates are not applicable.

Regular rates apply, free with Park Membership.