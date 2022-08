BRIDGEWATER, NJ – One of the most consistent bats in the Binghamton Rumble Ponies lineup in recent weeks, Wyatt Young, has extended his hit streak to 14 games following a single on Thursday night.

The hit streak dates all the way back to July 13th.

The 22 year old middle infielder is hitting over .360 in that span, which includes 6 multi-hit games.

Young’s power has also come through during the streak, hitting 2 of his 3 home runs on the year during that span.