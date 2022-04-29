BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT)- Take a look at your local sports update for April 29th.

WIVT sports has highlights of Binghamton and Elmira’s and Windsor and Watkins Glen clash in boys lacrosse, plus a look at the New York Giants early draft picks.

A look at your local scores is below:

High School Boys Lacrosse

Elmira 9 – Binghamton 3

Windsor 11 – Watkins Glen 2

Maine-Endwell 16 – Owego 2

Chenango Valley 11 – Dryden 5

Johnson City 17 – Union-Endicott 0

Seton Catholic 11 – Whitney Point 3

High School Girls Lacrosse

Chenango Forks 18 – Union-Endicott 3

High School Baseball

Horseheads 13 – Johnson City 4

Windsor 13 – Chenango Forks 6

Susquehanna Valley 12 – Chenango Valley 5

Maine-Endwell 20 – Binghamton 2

Union-Endicott 11 – Vestal 5

Norwich 11 – Owego 3



High School Softball

Horseheads 14 – Johnson City 1

Maine-Endwell 12 – Binghamton 0

Vestal 5 – Union-Endicott 0

Windsor 12 – Chenango Forks 0

Chenango Valley 8 – Susquehanna Valley 6 – Final/8

Owego 14 – Norwich 2

Oneonta 9 – Seton Catholic 8 – Final/8

Minor League Baseball

Binghamton 2 – Erie 0