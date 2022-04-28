BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 28th.

WIVT sports has a highlights of the rubber match on the baseball diamond between Tioga and Edison, plus high school boys lacrosse rankings are out. In addition, Binghamton University golf has historic Big Sky Tournament and the New York Giants kick-off the NFL Draft.

A look at your local scoreboard is below.

High School Baseball

Vestal 5 – Ithaca 0

Windsor 4 – Oneonta 1

High School Softball

Vestal 15 – Chenango Forks 0

Tioga 26 – Candor 2

Ithaca 15 – Norwich 0

Dryden 5 – Seton Catholic 3

Windsor 13 – Oneonta 1

High School Boys Lacrosse

Chenango Valley 14 – Binghamton 12

High School Girls Lacrosse

Maine-Endwell 10 – Elmira 9

Horseheads 16 – Chenango Forks 6

Owego 13 – Binghamton 7

Windsor 10 – Chenango Valley 9

Minor League Baseball

Erie 7 – Binghamton 5