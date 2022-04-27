BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 27th.
WIVT sports has an update on the newest team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, plus Binghamton University softball prepares for the America East Tournament. A look at your local scores is listed below.
High School Baseball
Union-Endicott 19 – Binghamton 2
Maine-Endwell 6 – Johnson City 3
Vestal 12 – Norwich 0
Owego 12 – Susquehanna Valley 7
High School Softball
Union-Endicott 21 – Binghamton 2
Maine-Endwell 11 – Johnson City 10
Seton Catholic 8 – Norwich 7
High School Boys Lacrosse
Maine-Endwell 14 – Vestal 11
High School Girls Lacrosse
Union-Endicott 13 – Johnson City 12
Horseheads 15 – Binghamton 1
Minor League Baseball
Erie 5 – Binghamton 0 – Double Header Game 1
Erie 10 – Binghamton 2 – Double Header Game 2