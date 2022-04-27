BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 27th.

WIVT sports has an update on the newest team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, plus Binghamton University softball prepares for the America East Tournament. A look at your local scores is listed below.

High School Baseball

Union-Endicott 19 – Binghamton 2

Maine-Endwell 6 – Johnson City 3

Vestal 12 – Norwich 0

Owego 12 – Susquehanna Valley 7

High School Softball

Union-Endicott 21 – Binghamton 2

Maine-Endwell 11 – Johnson City 10

Seton Catholic 8 – Norwich 7

High School Boys Lacrosse

Maine-Endwell 14 – Vestal 11



High School Girls Lacrosse

Union-Endicott 13 – Johnson City 12

Horseheads 15 – Binghamton 1

Minor League Baseball

Erie 5 – Binghamton 0 – Double Header Game 1

Erie 10 – Binghamton 2 – Double Header Game 2

